Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP clears 95.59% share acquisition of Alfalah Securities by Optimus Capital

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of a 95.59 percent shareholding in Alfalah Securities (Private) Limited (ASPL) by Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited (OCMPL) under a Share Purchase Agreement, following a comprehensive competition assessment.
The CCP identified the relevant product market as ‘brokerage services’, encompassing services provided by equity brokers for executing trading orders and related activities, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The assessment concluded that ASPL’s considerably low market share ensures that the transaction does not establish a dominant market position for OCMPL.
The equity brokerage services market in Pakistan remains diverse and accessible, with regulatory oversight provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The consolidation is expected to drive efficiency gains and elevate service standards within the market.
While the transaction will slightly increase OCMPL’s market share, the CCP found no substantial concerns regarding potential unilateral or coordinated anti-competitive effects. The equity brokerage market in Pakistan continues to demonstrate resilience and accessibility, ensuring healthy competition.
Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited is a privately-owned company incorporated under the laws of Pakistan, specializing in equity brokerage services, including stock and securities trading in the capital markets. Alfalah Securities (Private) Limited, also a privately-owned company, focuses on equity brokerage services, offering trading solutions in equity markets.
Previous article
KSE-100 gains 573 points as investor optimism goes up
Next article
US sanctions reduce Pakistan exports to Iran to almost nil
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

China’s BYD to complete $1 billion Indonesia plant by end-2025, executive...

JAKARTA: China’s top electric vehicle maker BYD aims to complete its $1 billion plant in Indonesia at the end of 2025, the head of...

US sanctions reduce Pakistan exports to Iran to almost nil

KSE-100 gains 573 points as investor optimism goes up

Green SEZ development under CPEC opportunity for Pakistan to raise climate competitive industry: Experts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.