Rousch (Pakistan) Power Ltd ends power purchase agreement with government

Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL), a subsidiary of Power Management Company (Private) Limited, has officially terminated its power purchase agreement (PPA) with the federal government. Power Management Company (Private) Limited is itself a subsidiary of Altern Energy Limited (PSX: ALTN).

In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Altern Energy Limited (ALTN) stated that RPPL has ended its PPA with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), as well as its Implementation Agreement (IA) with the Government of Pakistan, along with the associated guarantee issued by the government. This decision was made in accordance with the terms of a previously negotiated settlement agreement (NSA).

As part of the settlement, RPPL has received all agreed payments from the CPPA and has officially handed over its power generation facility to the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), the designated entity of the Government of Pakistan, on December 31, 2024.