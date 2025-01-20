Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rousch (Pakistan) Power Ltd ends power purchase agreement with government

RPPL terminates contract following negotiated settlement agreement, hands over facility to government

By Monitoring Desk

Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL), a subsidiary of Power Management Company (Private) Limited, has officially terminated its power purchase agreement (PPA) with the federal government. Power Management Company (Private) Limited is itself a subsidiary of Altern Energy Limited (PSX: ALTN).

In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Altern Energy Limited (ALTN) stated that RPPL has ended its PPA with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), as well as its Implementation Agreement (IA) with the Government of Pakistan, along with the associated guarantee issued by the government. This decision was made in accordance with the terms of a previously negotiated settlement agreement (NSA).

As part of the settlement, RPPL has received all agreed payments from the CPPA and has officially handed over its power generation facility to the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), the designated entity of the Government of Pakistan, on December 31, 2024.

Previous article
SBP’s monetary policy committee to convene on January 27
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

US sanctions reduce Pakistan exports to Iran to almost nil

ISLAMABAD: US sanctions on Iran have strangulated Pakistani exports to the neighbouring country reducing them to just $20,000 during the last fiscal year, reported. According...

CCP clears 95.59% share acquisition of Alfalah Securities by Optimus Capital

KSE-100 gains 573 points as investor optimism goes up

Green SEZ development under CPEC opportunity for Pakistan to raise climate competitive industry: Experts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.