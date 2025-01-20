Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

World Economic Forum 2025 opens in Davos amid global economic uncertainty

Finance Minister Aurangzeb to discuss trade and investment strategies at WEF

By News Desk

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence its 2025 annual meeting in Davos on Monday, drawing nearly 3,000 global leaders from diverse sectors to address pressing global challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

The event, taking place at the Swiss Alpine School, will focus on five key themes: ‘Reimagining Growth,’ ‘Industries in the Intelligent Age,’ ‘Investing in People,’ ‘Safeguarding the Planet,’ and ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ It aims to foster dialogue, form partnerships, and catalyse action in a world reshaped by geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and rapid technological advancement.

According to the WEF’s latest Chief Economists Outlook, 56% of surveyed chief economists anticipate further weakening of the global economy in 2025, while only 17% predict improvement. 

The findings highlight rising uncertainty in critical regions, emphasizing the need for coordinated global policy responses.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will participate in the forum and speak on January 23 under the theme “Hacking Trade and Investment.” 

The five-day event will also delve into the geopolitical landscape, environmental challenges, and the integration of arts in society, aiming to drive dialogue and solutions that promote a more inclusive and sustainable global future.

Previous article
First commercial flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport
Next article
Pakistan’s transit trade faces crisis as new tracking system sparks cost
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Kia continues trend of outdated models with 5th-generation Sportage launch

The version introduced to Pakistan is the pre-facelift model from four years ago, not the latest facelift launched last year globally

Pakistan’s trade deficit with regional countries surges by 43% in H1 FY25

Pakistan’s transit trade faces crisis as new tracking system sparks cost

First commercial flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.