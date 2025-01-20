World Economic Forum 2025 opens in Davos amid global economic uncertainty

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence its 2025 annual meeting in Davos on Monday, drawing nearly 3,000 global leaders from diverse sectors to address pressing global challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

The event, taking place at the Swiss Alpine School, will focus on five key themes: ‘Reimagining Growth,’ ‘Industries in the Intelligent Age,’ ‘Investing in People,’ ‘Safeguarding the Planet,’ and ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ It aims to foster dialogue, form partnerships, and catalyse action in a world reshaped by geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and rapid technological advancement.

According to the WEF’s latest Chief Economists Outlook, 56% of surveyed chief economists anticipate further weakening of the global economy in 2025, while only 17% predict improvement.

The findings highlight rising uncertainty in critical regions, emphasizing the need for coordinated global policy responses.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will participate in the forum and speak on January 23 under the theme “Hacking Trade and Investment.”

The five-day event will also delve into the geopolitical landscape, environmental challenges, and the integration of arts in society, aiming to drive dialogue and solutions that promote a more inclusive and sustainable global future.