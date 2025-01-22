Govt plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation operations

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to shut down the operations of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) across Pakistan, with a committee formed to oversee the closure process, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The committee, led by the federal minister for Industry and Production, will consist of seven members, including the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, the Minister of State for Information Technology, the Federal Secretary of Finance, and the Secretary of Industry and Production. Additionally, the Secretary of Privatization and the Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will also be part of the team.

Sources say the committee will establish the procedure for the immediate closure of USC operations, secure the corporation’s assets, and ensure their protection. It will also explore how to integrate USC employees into a surplus pool and consider merging them into positions within other government entities.

A coordination strategy with BISP will be developed to ensure the timely delivery of Ramadan packages. The Ministry of Industry and Production will provide secretarial support for the committee, which is expected to submit its report to the federal cabinet within seven days.

Once the operations are shut down, USC will no longer engage in sales or purchases.