Sign inSubscribe
Tech

LinkedIn faces lawsuit from Premium customers over AI training data misuse

The lawsuit claims LinkedIn added a privacy setting last August but didn't inform users their data could be used for AI training

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is being sued by Premium customers who allege that the business-focused social media platform disclosed their private messages to third parties for generative artificial intelligence training without permission.

The lawsuit claims LinkedIn introduced a privacy setting last August allowing users to control the sharing of their personal data but failed to clearly inform users that their data could be used for AI training.

The plaintiffs contend that LinkedIn quietly updated its privacy policy on September 18, stating that data could be used for training AI models. Additionally, the platform’s “frequently asked questions” section included a disclaimer saying opting out of data sharing “does not affect training that has already taken place.”

The lawsuit accuses LinkedIn of attempting to “cover its tracks” and misusing customer data, violating its promise to use personal information solely to improve the platform. It claims LinkedIn’s actions were aimed at minimizing public scrutiny and legal consequences.

Filed in a San Jose, California federal court, the class action represents millions of LinkedIn Premium customers who sent or received InMail messages before September 18 and whose private information was allegedly shared for AI training. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for breach of contract, violations of California’s unfair competition law, and $1,000 per person for violations of the federal Stored Communications Act.

In response, LinkedIn said in a statement, “These are false claims with no merit.”

The lawsuit was filed shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a major AI infrastructure initiative involving Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, with potential investments totaling $500 billion.

Previous article
Trump to remotely address business, political leaders at Davos forum
Next article
Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

EU open to discussing U.S. energy and arms purchases to avoid...

Trump indicates his intent to address the ongoing U.S.-EU trade deficit, which could involve imposing tariffs or increasing oil and gas exports

Los Angeles wildfires estimated to cause $28 billion in insured losses

Samsung introduces ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge in iPhone 17 Air challenge

NAB distributes Rs 97 million to victims of housing society fraud

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.