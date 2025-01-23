Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP-held forex reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $276 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.45 billion as of January 17, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.19 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.74 billion.

The central bank attributed external debt repayments to the decrease in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 17-Jan-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 276 million to US$ 11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $30 million.

Previous article
Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

EU open to discussing U.S. energy and arms purchases to avoid...

Trump indicates his intent to address the ongoing U.S.-EU trade deficit, which could involve imposing tariffs or increasing oil and gas exports

Los Angeles wildfires estimated to cause $28 billion in insured losses

Samsung introduces ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge in iPhone 17 Air challenge

NAB distributes Rs 97 million to victims of housing society fraud

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.