Tesla to raise prices of all vehicles in Canada starting Feb. 1

The price of the Model 3 will rise by as much as C$9,000, while the Model Y, Model X, and Model S variants will see increases of up to C$4,000

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla will increase the prices of all its vehicles in Canada beginning February 1, according to notices posted on its Canadian website.

The price of the Model 3 will rise by as much as C$9,000 ($6,254.78), while Model Y variants will see increases of up to C$4,000. The prices for all versions of the Model S and Model X will also increase by C$4,000.

Tesla did not provide an explanation for the price hike. The company imports all of its cars to Canada, as it does not produce vehicles locally. It remains unclear how many vehicles Tesla exports to Canada from its Shanghai factory in China and its plants in the United States.

The price increase coincides with comments from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who on Tuesday reiterated that his government was prepared to respond if U.S. President Donald Trump proceeds with imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1. Canada already imposes a 100% tariff on electric vehicle imports from China, including Tesla vehicles produced at the Shanghai factory.

