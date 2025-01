South Korean automaker Kia Corp reported an operating profit of 12.67 trillion won ($8.85 billion) for 2024, the company announced on Friday.

The fourth-quarter operating profit rose by 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

For 2025, Kia set a revenue target of 112.5 trillion won and an operating profit target of 12.4 trillion won, according to a regulatory filing. The company outlined these goals as part of its strategic growth plans for the upcoming year.