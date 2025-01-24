Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with his Saudi counterpart Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the key reform measures undertaken by the Government to promote economic stability and sustainable growth.

He briefed him on structural reforms, fiscal discipline and regulatory improvements that have contributed to an improved investment climate in Pakistan.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the economic and financial ties between the two countries for shared prosperity.