Bank of Khyber to open 52 new branches in 2025 under expansion plan

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has unveiled ambitious plans to expand its operations and solidify its market presence in 2025. As part of its strategic vision, the bank will open 52 new branches across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and transition fully to Islamic banking, reflecting its commitment to providing modern, ethical, and inclusive financial services.

These announcements were made during the Annual Manager Conference (AMC) held in Lahore, where senior management and bank officials discussed their roadmap for 2025-2027. The conference celebrated the exceptional performance of 36 Branch and Area Managers, who were recognized with awards for their contributions.

A Comprehensive Vision for Growth

Speaking at the AMC, Managing Director Hassan Raza shared the bank’s vision for the future. “We have developed a comprehensive plan to ensure we provide the best possible services to our customers. Our goal is to address staff concerns, resolve customer complaints, and strengthen our presence in underserved areas by frequently engaging with stakeholders through meetings and conferences,” he said.

Highlighting the bank’s robust growth strategy, officials emphasized the untapped potential in various provinces, positioning BoK as a leading financial institution capable of fostering economic development across Pakistan.

Unlocking KP’s Market Potential

Group Head Sher Muhammad Muhammad provided insights into BoK’s market share in KP, revealing that the bank currently holds 10% of the region’s deposits. “If we can increase our share to 40%, our total market deposits will reach Rs 640 billion,” he noted.

Sher Muhamad also emphasized BoK’s focus on addressing the unique needs of farmers and growers. “We’ve reached a consensus to solve their banking challenges and provide them with accessible financial solutions,” he added. With 600,000 government employees receiving salaries and pensions through BoK, amounting to Rs 65 billion annually, the bank is a vital player in the province’s financial ecosystem.

Islamic Banking: A Key Priority

BoK’s Head of Islamic Banking, Abdullah Ghafar, shared the bank’s commitment to fully transition to Islamic banking. With 123 branches already operational, the bank plans to further expand its network and tap into the growing demand for Shariah-compliant financial services.

“Our Islamic banking deposits have reached Rs 94 billion, and our assets now stand at Rs 119 billion. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey,” he stated.

Digital Transformation for Modern Banking

Recognizing the importance of digital innovation, BoK is also investing heavily in enhancing its online and digital banking services. Head of Digital Marketing, Fauziah Mahmood, shared the bank’s plans to modernize its systems and offer state-of-the-art digital solutions. “Our goal is to provide seamless, customer-centric services that align with the demands of the modern banking era. We aim to introduce new services that will enhance convenience and accessibility for our customers,” she said.