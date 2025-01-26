Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Most Gulf markets gain after Trump comments

By Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday driven by optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments hinting at a more relaxed approach to tariffs on Chinese goods and potentially lower US interest rates.

Trump expressed his desire to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also mentioned that his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was positive and that he’s optimistic about reaching a trade deal with China.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.3% rise in ACWA Power Company and a 2.4% increase in Jabal Omar Development Company.

Separately, Saudi Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim said on Friday that the kingdom’s $600 billion expanded package with the United States includes investments as well as procurement from the public and private sectors.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.1%, hit by a 3.8% fall in Masraf Al Rayan, after reporting a marginal increase in annual profit.

The sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.51 billion riyals for 2024, up from 1.45 billion riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 12,386

QATAR fell 0.1% to 10,651

EGYPT up 0.1% to 30,035

BAHRAIN was up 0.2% to 1,900

OMAN lost 1.1% to 4,553

KUWAIT gained 1.6% to 8,296

Previous article
‘Sialkot contributing over $2.5bn annually to national exchequer’
Next article
Pakistan’s 1-year T-Bill rate hits 3-year low
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.