Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh to commence soon, says Dhaka’s envoy

High commissioner reveals plans to launch cargo flights connecting Dhaka, Karachi, and Lahore; calls for joint ventures and stronger economic ties

By APP

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan announced that direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are expected to begin within the next few months, adding that this initiative would enhance connectivity and strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

During a meeting with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and his team, the high commissioner also revealed plans to launch cargo flights connecting Dhaka, Karachi, and Lahore. He stated that these services would facilitate trade and business exchanges, providing a significant boost to bilateral commerce.

Khan underscored Bangladesh’s commitment to fostering stronger business partnerships with Pakistan, highlighting the ease of obtaining Bangladeshi visas online for Pakistani citizens. 

He encouraged both countries to explore joint ventures and industrial collaborations to maximize mutual benefits. He pointed out that there are numerous opportunities for businessmen from both nations to establish partnerships that could contribute to economic growth.

Discussing trade potential, the high commissioner emphasized various sectors where cooperation could be expanded. He noted that Pakistan exports sugar, steel, surgical instruments, cement, dry fruits, pink salt, milk products, marble, and coal to Bangladesh, while Bangladesh could supply Pakistan with tea and jute, creating a balanced trade relationship.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi stressed the role of economic diplomacy in advancing trade, industry, and business collaborations between the two nations. He expressed his intention to lead a delegation of potential investors to Bangladesh at the earliest opportunity to sign memoranda of understanding with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant bodies.

Qureshi also highlighted ICCI’s facilitation desks, which assist the business community in overcoming trade-related challenges. He mentioned other ICCI initiatives aimed at boosting economic activity, such as exhibitions and expos.

Former ICCI Presidents Zubair Ahmed Shaikh, Mian Akram Farid, and Mian Shaukat Masood emphasized that Bangladesh presents a promising opportunity for rapidly expanding bilateral trade. They noted that sectors such as industrial collaborations, joint ventures, technology transfers, business-to-business engagements, and chamber-to-chamber cooperation offer significant growth potential.

The meeting was attended by ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, former presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi and Shaikh Aamir Waheed, and executive members Ishaq Sial, Chaudhry Mohammad Irfan, Imran Minhas, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Rohail Anwar Butt, Mohammad Waseem Chaudhry, and Shumaila Siddiqui.

Participants expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh trade, stating that direct flights would play a crucial role in strengthening economic ties. They described the development as a significant step toward improving connectivity and fostering closer business cooperation between the two countries.

