PM reaffirms unwavering commitment to facilitate foreign investors 

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif warmly received an international investors delegation, led by Mr Gentry Beach, leading investor from the United States, to discuss Pakistan’s dynamic investment landscape and promising economic potential

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for the delegation’s keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring a conducive business environment, streamlined processes, and robust institutional support.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic geographical location, a skilled and youthful workforce, and a rapidly expanding consumer market, the prime minister underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination.

Mr Gentry Beach commended Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities across key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology.

He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and generate employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Minister for State Ali Prevaiz Malik and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.