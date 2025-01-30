Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTA reminds int’l travelers to pay FBR taxes for mobile device registration under DIRBS

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reminds international travelers bringing mobile devices into Pakistan to fulfil their tax obligations as required by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for device registration under the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS).

To facilitate international visitors, PTA provides a temporary registration option for short-term stays.

However, travelers intending to stay beyond 120 days or seeking continuous mobile network access must formally register their devices and pay the relevant taxes mandated by FBR said a news release.

International Travelers are strongly urged to complete device registration through DIRBS and settle FBR tax obligations promptly to avoid service disruptions.

For comprehensive information on tax rates and the registration process, travelers are directed to the official FBR website
https://www.fbr.gov.pk/mobile-devices-regularization-dirbs/51149/131261.

It may be further added that PTA emphasizes that these taxes are solely imposed and collected by FBR. Compliance with these tax requirements ensures uninterrupted access to local mobile networks and adherence to national regulations.

PTA remains dedicated to fostering a transparent and efficient telecommunications environment while supporting regulatory compliance.

Previous article
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Next article
Agricultural loans reach Rs. 1.26 trillion in 1HFY25
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Azerbaijan shows interest to invest in Motorways in Pakistan

BAKU: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan along with a high-level delegation held talks with Minister for Digital...

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dip by $76 million amid debt repayments

Chinese automotive giant signs agreement to boost NEV development in Pakistan

Commerce committee reviews rice export concerns after EU quality alerts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.