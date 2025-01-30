Sign inSubscribe
Toyota tops global sales for fifth year despite a 3.7% decline in 2024

Toyota’s parent-only sales drop 1.4% to 10.2 million, while hybrids account for 40.8%

By Monitoring Desk

Toyota Motor sold 10.8 million vehicles in 2024, maintaining its position as the world’s top-selling automaker for the fifth consecutive year, the company announced Thursday.

The Japanese automaker’s global group sales, including those of Daihatsu and Hino Motors, fell 3.7% from the previous year.

The decline was mainly driven by a sharp drop in sales in Japan, where Toyota faced fallout from governance issues over certification test procedures, particularly at Daihatsu. Meanwhile, the second-ranked Volkswagen Group reported a 2.3% decrease in unit sales to just over 9 million vehicles, citing cost-cutting efforts and price competition in China.

Toyota’s parent-only sales, covering its Toyota and Lexus brands, declined 1.4% year-on-year to 10.2 million vehicles, impacted by a double-digit drop in Japan. Despite overall record sales, unit sales in China fell 6.9% due to intense price competition in the world’s largest auto market.

Hybrid vehicles accounted for a record 40.8% of Toyota’s parent-only sales, reflecting strong demand in the United States. Battery electric vehicles made up 1.4% of total sales.

