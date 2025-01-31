EU reminds Pakistan GSP+ benefits tied to progress on key reforms

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has reiterated that Pakistan’s trade benefits under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) are contingent upon the country’s continued progress on a range of critical issues, including human rights. The EU emphasized that tangible reforms are essential for maintaining these benefits, according to a statement released on Friday.

As Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, the EU provides the country with duty-free or minimal duty access to European exports under the GSP+ scheme. However, the scheme’s benefits are conditional on Pakistan’s demonstration of progress in implementing 27 international conventions related to human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change, and good governance.

During a week-long visit to Pakistan, Olof Skoog, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, warned that Pakistan should not take its GSP+ status for granted. Skoog also urged the government to avoid using military courts for civilian cases and expressed concern over recent attempts to curtail freedom of expression.

The EU mission’s statement underscored the importance of addressing human rights and labour rights issues as part of the ongoing assessment under the GSP+ trade scheme. As the midterm monitoring phase approaches, the EU encouraged Pakistan to continue its reform efforts in preparation for reapplication under the new GSP+ regulation.

“The trade benefits under GSP+ depend on progress in addressing a list of issues, including human rights, and tangible reforms remain essential,” the statement read.

While acknowledging Pakistan’s status as the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with exports to the EU increasing by 108% since the scheme’s launch in 2014, the EU highlighted concerns related to blasphemy laws, women’s rights, forced marriages and conversions, enforced disappearances, media freedom, and the independence of the judiciary.

In meetings with senior Pakistani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Skoog emphasized the need to address issues such as impunity for rights violations, due process, and the right to a fair trial. His discussions with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi also focused on judicial backlogs and the integrity of the judiciary.

Skoog visited Lahore as part of his trip, where he met with key stakeholders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, and representatives from religious minority groups. These discussions centered on protecting minority rights, religious freedoms, and ensuring accountability for human rights abuses.

In response, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan acknowledged the EU’s reminder, noting that while the GSP+ status is an important part of the Pak-EU relationship, the visit of the EU’s special envoy was part of regular diplomatic engagements.