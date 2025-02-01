Commerce Ministry grants two-month EIF waiver for non-Iranian imports

The Ministry of Commerce has approved a one-time exemption from the Electronic Import Form (EIF) requirement for non-Iranian origin goods entering Pakistan through the land route from Iran. The waiver will remain in effect for two months, facilitating importers whose consignments meet specific eligibility criteria.

The decision was made during an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary (Trade Diplomacy) of the Ministry of Commerce. Based on stakeholder recommendations, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan approved the waiver for goods with a Master Bill of Lading issued on or before October 31, 2024.

Customs clearing agents have been directed to verify the eligibility of consignments by submitting either the Master Bill of Lading or relevant documents from Iranian customs confirming arrival in Iran before the cutoff date.

Importers will have 60 days from the notification date of January 30, 2025, to transport the goods into Pakistan. However, they must first secure approval from the relevant Customs Collectorate to ensure that only eligible consignments are processed.

The Ministry of Commerce has formally communicated this directive to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue, and the Collectorate of Customs in Quetta and Gwadar, along with other relevant authorities, for implementation.