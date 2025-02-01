Sign inSubscribe
Govt bans advertisement of medical products without prior approval

New rules prohibit pharma firms, healthcare providers and media from advertising medicines, medical devices, and alternative remedies without approval from regulatory board

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s federal health authorities have imposed a strict ban on the advertisement of therapeutic goods—including allopathic medicines, herbal remedies, nutraceutical products, and medical devices—without prior regulatory approval. 

Under the newly introduced Therapeutic Goods (Advertisement) Rules, 2025, all promotional activities must now be cleared by a designated board.

According to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the new rules prohibit pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and media platforms from advertising medicines, medical devices, and alternative remedies without explicit approval from the regulatory board. The policy aims to prevent misleading claims and ensure public safety.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf highlighted that unregulated health product advertisements, particularly on social media, pose serious risks to consumers. He emphasized that under the new framework, companies must obtain approval from DRAP’s advertisement board before promoting any therapeutic product. 

While print and electronic media have generally adhered to ethical advertising practices, recent instances of newspapers publishing misleading pharmaceutical ads have underscored the need for stricter oversight.

The notification outlines a monitoring and enforcement framework to regulate healthcare advertisements. The newly established board will review marketing materials to ensure compliance with scientific accuracy and ethical standards. Violations of these guidelines will result in strict penalties, including fines and potential revocation of marketing rights.

The restrictions apply across all media, including print, electronic, and digital platforms. Pharmaceutical companies and health product manufacturers must submit their promotional content for review to prevent exaggerated claims about efficacy, safety, or superiority. 

 

