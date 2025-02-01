Govt warns sugar millers against price hike ahead of Ramazan

The Ministry of Industries and Production has warned sugar millers and distributors against profiteering after a Rs900 increase per 50-kg bag, or Rs18 per kg, in refined sugar prices. The government has vowed strict action against violators to prevent further price hikes and ensure consumer relief during Ramazan.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, reviewed the rising sugar prices. The meeting was attended by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial and other senior officials. Discussions focused on stabilizing prices and protecting consumers from further increases.

Over the past two months, sugar prices in the wholesale market have surged by Rs900 per 50-kg bag, pushing retail prices beyond Rs150 per kg, the highest level in over a year. Despite previous warnings from the ministry, prices have continued to rise.

Last year, the government linked sugar export approvals to price stability, but local prices have remained volatile.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production stated that the government would not allow an unjustified increase in sugar prices during Ramazan. He directed authorities to take firm steps to regulate prices, prevent hoarding, and maintain an uninterrupted sugar supply. The ministry will implement a strict monitoring system to curb artificial price hikes.

The final decision on sugar pricing will be announced on Thursday, February 6. The meeting also addressed farmers’ concerns about sugar production and pricing, with Hussain urging mill owners to involve farmers in profit-sharing and address their financial and production-related issues.

The minister reiterated that ensuring stable sugar prices is the government’s responsibility and that relief measures will be enforced throughout Ramazan. Sugar mill owners have been given one week to consult on pricing before the final announcement.