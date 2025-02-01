Lahore gets first batch of 27 electric buses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the first batch of electric buses in Lahore, marking the launch of Pakistan’s first fully electric public transport service. The buses will operate on the city’s longest route, providing a modern and environmentally friendly commuting option.

Buses are equipped with GPS tracking, Wi-Fi, USB ports, and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers, including ramps and designated seating. Each bus can accommodate up to 80 passengers, with 30 seats available.

A total of 27 electric buses will operate on a 21-km route from the Railway Station to Green Town, covering Queens Road, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, Campus Bridge, and Ichhra Canal.

The service is expected to transport 17,000 passengers daily, with an official public launch set for mid-February. Buses will arrive every nine minutes, and 42 modern bus shelters will be set up along the route.

Nine charging stations have been installed at the Green Town Hamdard Chowk depot to support the fleet. The buses have a travel range of 250 km per charge, allowing them to complete four full routes before recharging.

A separate section for women will be designated, and surveillance cameras will be installed to prevent harassment.

A mobile app will allow real-time tracking, and passengers can pay fares through digital wallets and transport cards, with universal transport cards also being introduced. Training for 70 electric bus drivers is already underway.

During the launch, Maryam Nawaz inspected the bus features while Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar briefed her on the pilot project.

At a separate meeting, the chief minister reviewed plans for the e-taxi project and directed officials to assess the feasibility of installing solar fans and water coolers at bus stands.

She also ordered the installation of Safe City cameras at every bus stand and emphasized private-sector collaboration for setting up electric vehicle charging stations.