Punjab approves Rs 4.72bn for South Punjab Secretariat and government officer residences

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two major development projects worth Rs13.72 billion. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved projects include the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat and Government Officers Residences (GOR) in Bahawalpur and Multan at a cost of Rs4.72 billion. The project aims to enhance administrative infrastructure in South Punjab.

Additionally, Rs9.2 billion has been allocated for a province-wide door-to-door socio-economic survey to establish the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER).

The initiative is expected to provide a comprehensive database for policy planning and targeted welfare programs.