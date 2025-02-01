Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab approves Rs 4.72bn for South Punjab Secretariat and government officer residences

Development schemes include GORs in Bahawalpur and Multan for Rs4.72 billion and a province-wide Socio-Economic Registry worth Rs9.2 billion

By News Desk

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two major development projects worth Rs13.72 billion. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved projects include the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat and Government Officers Residences (GOR) in Bahawalpur and Multan at a cost of Rs4.72 billion. The project aims to enhance administrative infrastructure in South Punjab.

Additionally, Rs9.2 billion has been allocated for a province-wide door-to-door socio-economic survey to establish the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER). 

The initiative is expected to provide a comprehensive database for policy planning and targeted welfare programs.

Previous article
PBC urges PM to tackle black money in real estate, reform economic policies
Next article
Govt bans advertisement of medical products without prior approval
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

US, Dutch authorities seize 39 domains linked to Pakistan-based cybercrime network

Websites functioned as marketplaces for selling phishing kits, scam pages, and email extractors to conduct online fraud

Lahore gets first batch of 27 electric buses

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 01, 2025

NHA halts Rs85bn CAREC corridor bid opening over fairness concerns

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.