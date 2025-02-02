Sign inSubscribe
Customs foil fraud attempt in new faceless clearance system, suspends 45 licenses

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs has successfully thwarted an attempt to manipulate the newly introduced Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS), designed to streamline and improve the quality of customs assessments.

Such an attempt was anticipated, and the Karachi Customs team, responsible for FCAS operations, had been instructed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to remain vigilant. Those involved in attempting to exploit the system have been held accountable.

In total, the customs licenses of 45 agents implicated in the fraud attempt have been suspended, and show-cause notices have been issued in accordance with the Customs Agents Rules. An appraising officer who was found to be complicit in the scheme has been suspended, and a formal inquiry has been initiated under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules.

A criminal case has also been filed against the culprits, which include customs agents, appraising officers, and some private individuals involved in the scheme. A dedicated investigation team has been set up, and three individuals have already been arrested. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and ensure they face justice.

Despite the attempted fraud, FCAS is operating smoothly with no backlogs in customs clearances. The system, hailed as a significant improvement in the efficiency of customs procedures, was launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan just two weeks ago.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

