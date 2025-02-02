Electricity prices likely to drop across Pakistan including Karachi

KARACHI: Electricity prices across Pakistan, including Karachi, may see a reduction under the quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism.

Power distribution companies (DISCOs) have formally approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), requesting an Rs2 per unit decrease in electricity prices.

According to sources, DISCOs have filed an application seeking relief of Rs52.12 billion for power consumers under the second quarterly adjustment of the ongoing fiscal year. NEPRA has scheduled a hearing on February 12 to review the request.

The application includes Rs50.66 billion reduction in capacity charges, an Rs2.66 billion decrease in transmission and distribution losses, and Rs2.69 billion for operations and maintenance costs, according to NEPRA officials.

If approved, the adjustment for October-December 2024 will also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.