Faceless Customs Assessment drives Rs96.3 billion collections in January

The surge highlights the efficiency of the digital assessment system in improving revenue collection

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Southern Region of Customs Appraisement collected Rs96.3 billion in customs duty through the Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS) in January 2025, reflecting a 52% increase compared to Rs61.5 billion in January 2024.

The surge highlights the efficiency of the digital assessment system in improving revenue collection.

According to figures released by customs authorities, the total revenue collected by the Southern Region’s appraisement Collectorates also showed strong growth. Total collections reached Rs315.5 billion in January 2025, up from Rs234 billion in January 2024, marking a substantial year-over-year increase in customs revenue.

The FCAS system, designed to streamline customs assessments and reduce processing time, has contributed to higher transparency and efficiency in revenue collection. Customs authorities continue to expand digital initiatives to enhance trade facilitation and compliance across the sector.

