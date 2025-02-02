Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama arrived to join Pakistan Navy fleet

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy’s fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS Yamama, arrived in Karachi on Saturday after completing its maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan.

The vessel made multiple port visits and participated in bilateral exercises with the navies of the countries it visited.

A reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard, attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, sailors, and personnel. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, he stated that PNS Yamama’s induction will strengthen the Pakistan Navy’s capability in safeguarding maritime frontiers and provide support to ongoing maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean.

PNS Yamama is a medium-sized, multipurpose OPV equipped with a self-protection and terminal defense system, electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air warfare capabilities. The vessel can embark a multi-role helicopter and operate independently or as part of a task force for extended missions.

It is the fourth vessel of OPV Batch II, constructed and commissioned at Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania. The Pakistan Navy continues to expand its fleet capabilities with the addition of modern patrol vessels to enhance maritime security and operational readiness.