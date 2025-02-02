Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama arrived to join Pakistan Navy fleet

PNS Yamama to support Pakistan Navy’s maritime patrols in Indian Ocean

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy’s fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS Yamama, arrived in Karachi on Saturday after completing its maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan.

The vessel made multiple port visits and participated in bilateral exercises with the navies of the countries it visited.

A reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard, attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, sailors, and personnel. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, he stated that PNS Yamama’s induction will strengthen the Pakistan Navy’s capability in safeguarding maritime frontiers and provide support to ongoing maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean.

PNS Yamama is a medium-sized, multipurpose OPV equipped with a self-protection and terminal defense system, electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air warfare capabilities. The vessel can embark a multi-role helicopter and operate independently or as part of a task force for extended missions.

It is the fourth vessel of OPV Batch II, constructed and commissioned at Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania. The Pakistan Navy continues to expand its fleet capabilities with the addition of modern patrol vessels to enhance maritime security and operational readiness.

Previous article
Tyre industry demands inclusion in ITP valuation discussions
Next article
Faceless Customs Assessment drives Rs96.3 billion collections in January
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Tyre industry demands inclusion in ITP valuation discussions

The industry views this exclusion as a setback for local manufacturers, urging authorities to consider their input in future valuation processes

Maritime Minister reviews sector performance

SECP registers record 3,442 companies in January, marking 39% growth

Govt to prioritize high-value, early-completion projects in PSDP 2025-26

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.