Maritime Minister reviews sector performance

Discussions center on identifying operational challenges and opportunities to improve port management, logistics, and overall sectoral growth

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chaired a Performance Review Meeting to evaluate the monthly progress of key maritime organizations, including Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The session, attended by top officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) and board members, focused on enhancing efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector.

Discussions centered on identifying operational challenges and opportunities to improve port management, logistics, and overall sectoral growth. Strategies were reviewed to enhance port operations, streamline services, and ensure sustainable development in the maritime industry.

Following the meeting, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh hosted a Khuli Kachehri (open forum), allowing employees and industry stakeholders to voice concerns, share insights, and suggest improvements for maritime operations. The session aimed to foster transparency, address grievances, and encourage stakeholder collaboration in driving sectoral progress.

The open forum was attended by leading industry figures, including Mian Muhammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank & CEO Nishat Group, along with the Chairmen of PQA, KPT, and Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA). Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and other maritime representatives also participated.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to improving service efficiency, resolving industry concerns, and promoting investment-friendly policies for sustainable growth in the maritime sector.

