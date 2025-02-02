Saudi airline Flyadeal begins flight operations to Pakistan

KARACHI: Saudi Arabian airline Flyadeal has officially launched its flight operations to Pakistan, with its first flight (F3-661) landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Saturday at 8:00 AM.

The aircraft was welcomed with a traditional water salute, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The airline will operate two weekly flights to Karachi from Riyadh and Jeddah, with the first flight originating from Riyadh. Shahid Qadir, spokesperson for Aviation Security, stated that the airline’s arrival provides passengers with an additional direct travel option and could create employment opportunities in the aviation sector.

Flyadeal will initially operate four weekly flights, including two from Karachi and two from Lahore, using Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline becomes the third Saudi carrier to begin operations in Pakistan, joining Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas, which already operate regular weekly flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted Flyadeal approval for air operations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.