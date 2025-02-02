SECP registers record 3,442 companies in January, marking 39% growth

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recorded its highest-ever monthly company registrations, incorporating 3,442 new companies in January 2025, reflecting a 39% increase compared to the monthly average of the previous year.

The rise highlights SECP’s ongoing efforts to enhance the ease of doing business and promote entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors led the registrations, adding 652 new companies, followed by trading (463), services (411), and real estate development & construction (311). Other notable sectors included tourism and transport (242), healthcare & pharmaceuticals (233), food & beverages (158), and education (124).

Additional registrations were recorded in fuel & energy (81), mining & quarrying (119), marketing & advertisement (86), textile (79), and corporate agricultural farming (73). A total of 650 companies were registered across other industries, including auto & allied, power generation, and sports.

The incorporation data shows that private companies made up 58% of new registrations, while single-member companies accounted for 38%. The remaining 4% included unlisted companies, non-profits, trade organizations, and LLPs.

SECP attributes this surge to its digital transformation, simplified registration procedures, and an improved regulatory framework. The increase in company formations reflects Pakistan’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem and growing investor confidence.

SECP reaffirmed its commitment to business facilitation through continuous reforms and digitization initiatives, ensuring seamless company incorporation and compliance processes.