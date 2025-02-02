Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tyre industry demands inclusion in ITP valuation discussions

The industry views this exclusion as a setback for local manufacturers, urging authorities to consider their input in future valuation processes

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The local tyre industry has expressed concern over not being consulted on the recently issued ITP valuations VR-1958 & VR-1959, dated January 17, 2025.

The industry views this exclusion as a setback for local manufacturers, urging authorities to consider their input in future valuation processes.

Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO and MD of GTR Tyres, addressed the issue in a letter to the Director General of Customs Valuation, stating: “As a local tyre producer and one of the major stakeholders in the industry, we wish to highlight that in light of the recent ITP valuation, we were unfortunately not consulted. This lack of consultation is concerning and undermines the contributions of local manufacturers.”

He emphasized that the local tyre industry meets 80% of the country’s demand, supplying both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement market. “This contributes significantly to saving foreign exchange, creating employment, and increasing tax revenue for the government exchequer,” Hussain noted.

He further highlighted that local manufacturers had previously been part of the consultation process, stating: “As local tyre manufacturers, our input is also vital in setting up ITP values, and your good office used to invite GTR along with different stakeholders. But unfortunately, in the last two valuation meetings, we were not contacted.”

Hussain urged the Customs Valuation authorities to re-engage local manufacturers in future discussions, adding: “We strongly urge you to take us in confidence and ensure that our feedback is also taken into account during such meetings.”

In his letter, he formally requested a meeting with the DG Customs Valuation to discuss industry concerns and explore measures to support local tyre manufacturers in future valuation processes.

Previous article
Maritime Minister reviews sector performance
Next article
Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama arrived to join Pakistan Navy fleet
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.