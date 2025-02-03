Aurangzeb shares economic update with Saudi Fund for development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Abdul rahman A. AlMarshad, shared updates on Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, highlighting improvements in key economic indicators.

The minister expressed gratitude for the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of Saudi Arabia’s continued support in funding and investment, which has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth.

He recalled his recent meeting with Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in Davos, and his extending an invitation to Pakistan to attend the first edition of the high-level annual conference on challenges and opportunities facing emerging market economies, which is being jointly organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on February 16-17, 2025.

The finance minister expressed his anticipation for the conference, noting the valuable insights he hoped to gain from the event and the leadership of Saudi Arabia in implementing Vision 2030.

On the occasion, Sultan Abdulrahman A. AlMarshad lauded the progress Pakistan has made in terms of macroeconomic stability and growth, which has opened up numerous multi-purpose investment opportunities across various sectors.

He particularly noted the potential for further collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, inviting investors from the Kingdom to explore these emerging opportunities.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of Pakistanis in the development of Saudi Arabia, recognizing them as the largest foreign workforce in the Kingdom.

He expressed Saudi Arabia’s need for a skilled workforce to meet the demands of its growing market. To address this, he proposed a partnership with relevant government ministries and departments in Pakistan to offer training programs for young Pakistanis in modern and relevant skill sets to meet the labor market demands in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting underscored the strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and set the stage for further economic collaboration, with a focus on investment, workforce development, and expanding bilateral cooperation.