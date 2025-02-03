Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Sindh approves Agri Tax Bill, income above Rs150mn to be taxed up to 10%

Small agricultural companies to pay 20%, large firms 28%; tax effective from January 2025

By News Desk

The Sindh cabinet has approved the Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025, aligning with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirement. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, with the new tax coming into effect from January 2025.

Under the bill, agricultural income up to Rs150 million will remain tax-free, while earnings exceeding this threshold will be taxed at progressively higher rates. 

Income between Rs150 million and Rs200 million will be taxed at 1%, gradually increasing to 10% for amounts above Rs500 million. Small agricultural companies will be taxed at 20%, while larger firms will face a 28% tax rate.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has been tasked with collecting the tax, and the bill includes provisions for adjustments in case of natural disasters. 

Additionally, penalties will be imposed on individuals attempting to conceal cultivated land. Livestock income has been excluded from taxation.

During the cabinet meeting, concerns were raised that the new tax could drive up the prices of vegetables, wheat, and rice. 

CM Murad Ali Shah criticized the federal government for not consulting Sindh before discussing taxation matters with the IMF. However, he stated that despite reservations, the tax was introduced in the broader national interest.

 

Previous article
Over 1,400 acres of Karachi Port Trust land encroached, govt plans recovery: report
Next article
Ghani Chemical signs gas supply deal with Mari, OGDCL; plans processing facility in Balochistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

World Bank to provide $1 billion loan for Dasu hydropower project...

Revised cost increased by 190% to Rs1,700 billion due to land acquisition delays, security concerns, and exchange rate fluctuations

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 03, 2025

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 03, 2025

SNGPL raises concerns over gas supply shift from captive power plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.