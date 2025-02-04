Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Balochistan Assembly passes Agricultural Income Tax Bill

New law aligns with recent provincial tax reforms

By Monitoring Desk

The Balochistan Assembly on Monday passed two key bills, the Balochistan Tax on Land and Agricultural Income Amendment Bill and the Balochistan Civil Servants Amendment Bill, as part of ongoing legislative reforms. 

The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, began after a 30-minute delay. Parliamentary Secretary Barkat Ali Rind presented the report on the land and agricultural tax bill on behalf of the Standing Committee on the Board of Revenue. 

Later, Provincial Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gelo introduced the amended tax bill, which was approved by the House. Assembly member Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman opposed the bill, calling it a colonial-era law.

Following this, Rind also presented the Standing Committee on Finance’s report regarding the Balochistan Civil Servants Amendment Bill. The amended bill, introduced by Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, was subsequently passed by the assembly.

With this development, Balochistan and Sindh were the last provinces to introduce agricultural income tax legislation, following similar measures already enacted in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the Sindh Assembly also approved a revised agricultural income tax structure. Under the new tax slabs, agricultural income exceeding Rs5.6 million annually will be taxed at a maximum of 45%, while incomes above Rs150 million will be subject to a super tax.

The bill also extends taxation to corporate farming. Small farm sector companies will face a 20% tax, while larger agricultural firms will be taxed at 29%. Annual agricultural incomes up to Rs600,000 will remain tax-exempt, and the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) will handle tax collection.

Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar introduced the bill, while Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah acknowledged that the provincial government was compelled to implement the tax to maintain Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Previous article
SBP plans to raise Rs6.8 trillion through bond, treasury bill auctions
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 04, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.