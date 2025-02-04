Pakistan’s mobile phone imports drop 7.46% in first half of FY25

Mobile phone imports into Pakistan fell by 7.46% in the first six months of FY 2024-25, amounting to $733.42 million, down from $792.58 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports in December 2024 declined by 7.27%, reaching $163.25 million, compared to $176.06 million in December 2023. However, on a month-on-month basis, imports saw an increase of 9.29%, rising from $149.37 million in November 2024.

The decline in mobile phone imports aligns with Pakistan’s broader trade trends, where merchandise exports increased by 11.04% in the first half of FY2024-25, reaching $16.63 billion, up from $14.98 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, overall imports grew by 6.52%, rising from $26.13 billion to $27.84 billion.

As a result, Pakistan’s trade deficit for the six-month period stood at $11.20 billion, compared to $11.15 billion in the previous year, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.46%.