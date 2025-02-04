Punjab Revenue Authority collects record Rs22.21 billion in January

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs22.21 billion in January 2025 under Punjab Sales Tax, reflecting a 21% increase from Rs18.39 billion in January 2024. This marks the highest-ever monthly collection for the authority.

During the current fiscal year, PRA’s total tax revenue reached Rs142 billion, recording a 12% growth compared to the same period last year.

Punjab Sales Tax expanded by 10%, while the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess surged by 30%, and the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund grew by 46%.

No new taxes or rate hikes were introduced this fiscal year; instead, PRA relied on taxpayer engagement, awareness programs, and tax base expansion to achieve its targets. The authority remains confident of surpassing its annual tax target.

In a push for digital transformation, PRA introduced IRIS, an advanced tax return filing system aimed at improving transparency and efficiency.

Additionally, the integration of PRA’s Electronic Invoice Monitoring System with the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Point of Sale (POS) system is expected to enhance tax data accessibility.

The Single Sales Tax Return system has also been extended to the Oil & Gas, microfinance, insurance, and banking sectors, with plans for further expansion.