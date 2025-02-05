Sign inSubscribe
Chinese EV bus manufacturer invited to set up plant in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: Senior Minister seeks to boost green mobility and create jobs through Local Electric Vehicle Production

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held a crucial meeting in Beijing on Wednesday with a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) bus manufacturer, extending an invitation for the company to establish a manufacturing plant in Karachi.

Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was also present, offering the Sindh government’s full support in promoting green energy and electric mobility within the province.

Minister Memon highlighted the government’s commitment to creating a favorable investment environment by offering incentives such as tax exemptions, land availability, and streamlined regulatory approvals.

“We are focused on transforming public transport and reducing carbon emissions,” Memon stated, adding that setting up an EV bus plant in Karachi would generate job opportunities while advancing the shift to a more sustainable and efficient transportation system.

The representatives from the Chinese company showed a keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Karachi and appreciated the invitation extended by Minister Memon. A feasibility study will soon be conducted to evaluate the technical and economic viability of the proposed project, with both parties expressing strong intentions for future cooperation.

