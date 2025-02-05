Parliamentary panel calls for fair aid distribution

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division has emphasised the urgent need for equitable resource distribution to ensure aid reaches the most deserving communities.

A meeting of the committee, chaired by Muhammad Atif, was held at Parliament House where members raised serious concerns regarding the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP). They criticised the beneficiary selection process, arguing that it fails to support the most vulnerable populations.

To address these concerns, the committee decided to write to the chief secretary of Balochistan to ensure better oversight and grievance redressal. It stressed the need for transparency and accountability, calling for immediate corrective measures to ensure the project’s benefits reach those in need.

IFRAP, a $15.60 million (Rs4.36 billion) initiative spanning 2024-2027, aims to construct 35,100 houses for flood-affected families, providing safe and resilient housing. While the project reflects the government’s commitment to flood resilience, the committee underscored the need for improved oversight to ensure its success.

Additionally, members questioned the credibility of certain NGOs involved in IFRAP and called for stricter selection criteria to ensure only reliable organisations handle such projects. The committee decided to conduct a detailed review of IFRAP-related issues, with findings to be presented for further discussion and action.

Beyond IFRAP, the committee plans to expand oversight to major projects in transport, water, and power, addressing irregularities to safeguard public interest. It will also review a proposed 10-year development project in collaboration with the World Bank, ensuring alignment with national priorities.

To tackle broader challenges, the committee will examine development policies, NGO regulations, and sectoral projects in upcoming meetings. These efforts reflect its commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective governance, ensuring projects like IFRAP fulfil their promise of supporting vulnerable communities.