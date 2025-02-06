First ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo opens in Jeddah, showcasing 137 companies

Pakistan’s first-ever single-country exhibition, ‘Made in Pakistan’, was inaugurated in Jeddah by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, featuring 137 Pakistani companies across various industries. The exhibition marks a significant step in strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of Saudi officials, business leaders, and diplomats, the minister emphasized Pakistan’s diverse industrial potential and the importance of enhancing bilateral economic cooperation. He highlighted that the exhibition provides a platform to showcase Pakistan’s leading products and services, including textiles, sports goods, food, construction materials, and light engineering.

In his keynote speech, Jam Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support in organizing the exhibition. He noted that Pakistan’s evolving industrial base and dynamic economy present significant opportunities for collaboration, particularly in food security, energy, mining, and human resource development. He also emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in prioritizing Saudi investments in Pakistan.

The minister underscored the contributions of the 2.7 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia, calling them a cornerstone of bilateral relations. He noted that over 1.7 million Pakistani workers have migrated to Saudi Arabia in the last five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants. He called for joint efforts in skill development to enhance employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the Kingdom.

Highlighting Pakistan’s globally recognized football manufacturing industry, the minister congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. He expressed confidence that Pakistan would continue its tradition of producing official FIFA match balls. “From Brazuca to Telstar to Al-Rihla, Pakistani footballs have a rich history with FIFA. We look forward to contributing to FIFA 2034,” he stated.

Jam Kamal Khan also urged Pakistani and Saudi businesses to explore joint ventures targeting markets in Africa, Central Asia, and the Far East. He emphasized the potential for trilateral partnerships, leveraging the expertise of Pakistani entrepreneurs.

In his concluding remarks, the minister expressed appreciation to the Saudi leadership and business community for their support, calling the exhibition a symbol of growing economic cooperation between the two nations. He expressed confidence that the event would open new avenues for collaboration and mutual growth.

The Made in Pakistan exhibition, attended by prominent Saudi officials, diplomats, and business leaders, underscored the shared vision of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a prosperous and interconnected future.