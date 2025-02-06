Lucky Motors opens bookings for Kia Sportage L, starting at Rs9.49 million

Lucky Motors has officially announced the launch and booking details for the newly introduced Kia Sportage L across Pakistan.

The company made the announcement through a social media post, inviting customers to visit Kia dealerships nationwide to book their vehicles.

“The wait is over! Booking for the all-new Sportage L is now open across Pakistan. Choose from three dynamic variants available in five stunning colors. The Ex-factory price starts at PKR 9,499,000,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The Kia Sportage L is available in three different variants:

Sportage L 2.0L Alpha – Rs9,499,000

Sportage L 2.0L FWD – Rs11,825,000

Sportage L 1.6L T-GDI HEV (Hybrid) – Rs12,850,000

The SUV comes with a variety of customization options, including three interior choices: One-Tone All Black (Cloth), Two-Tone Navy Misty Grey (Leather), and One-Tone Carmine Red (Artificial Leather). Additionally, the vehicle is available in five exterior colors: Gravity Grey, Gravity Blue, Clear White, Interstellar Grey, and Fusion Black.

Lucky Motors has introduced a 4-year (100,000 km) warranty for the Sportage L, along with an 8-year (160,000 km) warranty for the high-voltage battery in the hybrid variant.

The company said that the booking process requires full payment upfront, with availability on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited stock. The introductory prices are ex-factory and may be subject to revision in the future.

