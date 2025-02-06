Zardari, Xi discuss CPEC 2.0, sign MoUs to boost bilateral cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, where both sides discussed the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, and the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people linkages.

The meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People during President Zardari’s five-day official visit to China, covered regional and international matters of mutual interest, with both leaders expressing a desire to further expand their strategic partnership through continued high-level engagement.

They highlighted the crucial role of CPEC 2.0 in enhancing regional connectivity, fostering shared prosperity, and integrating partnerships with other countries. Both sides also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties to reinforce the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Reiterating the longstanding friendship between the two nations, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other on matters of core interest. President Zardari emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, describing their relationship as unique, time-tested, and of special significance.

He praised China’s rapid development and prosperity, attributing it to the vision of its leadership and the dynamism of its people. He also lauded President Xi’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) for its role in global economic progress, calling CPEC a model of win-win cooperation under this framework.

President Zardari invited President Xi to visit Pakistan, stating that both the government and people of Pakistan hold him in high esteem as a visionary leader and a close friend.

Following the meeting, both leaders witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in science and technology, media, clean energy, and socio-economic development.

Earlier, President Zardari was given a ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honor. A group of children also warmly greeted him upon his arrival. Later, President Xi hosted a state banquet in honor of President Zardari and his accompanying delegation.