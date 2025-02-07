Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s short-term inflation decreases by 0.21% week-on-week, rises by 1.02% year-on-year

Short-term inflation drops slightly compared to last week, with notable price increases in essentials like bananas, diesel, and sugar

By Monitoring Desk

According to the latest report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s short-term inflation decreased by 0.21% in the week ending January 31, 2025, compared to the previous week. However, the inflation rate rose by 1.02% when compared to the same period last year.

Out of 51 items monitored, 13 items saw price increases, 16 items saw price decreases, and 22 items remained stable during the week. The most notable price increases were observed in bananas (3.25%), diesel (2.67%), sugar (1.78%), garlic (0.44%), powdered salt (0.39%), petrol (0.38%), and cigarettes (0.25%). Minor increases were also recorded in long cloth, powdered milk, cooking oil, and rice basmati broken.

On the other hand, significant price reductions were seen in tomatoes (11.42%), potatoes (5.99%), onions (4.38%), chicken (3.95%), pulse gram (1.72%), LPG (1.08%), pulse mash (0.82%), rice IRRI-6/9 (0.54%), and mustard oil (0.47%).

Looking at the year-on-year trend, prices have increased by 1.02%. Notable price hikes were recorded in ladies sandals (75.09%), pulse moong (31.08%), pulse gram (30.36%), powdered milk (25.80%), potatoes (23.42%), and beef (22.35%). Meanwhile, price reductions were seen in onions (54.79%), tomatoes (42.99%), wheat flour (36.76%), and chilies powder (20.00%), among others.

Inflation impacts were also seen across different income groups. The lowest-income group experienced a weekly inflation decrease of 0.29%, while the highest-income group saw a decrease of 0.19%. On a yearly basis, inflation for the lowest-income group rose by 0.31%, while the highest-income group saw a rise of 1.39%.

The price of Sona urea increased by 0.07% week-on-week to Rs4,503 per 50 kg bag, though it marked a slight decrease of 0.23% year-on-year. Cement prices decreased by 0.42% to Rs1,367 per 50 kg bag compared to the previous week, but showed a 10.79% increase compared to last year.

The short-term inflation index, calculated through the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), is compiled weekly to provide a snapshot of the price movement of essential commodities. The SPI is based on data from 50 markets in 17 cities across Pakistan.

Previous article
Bank Alfalah reports 10% increase in profit, driven by strong non-markup income
Next article
IGI Holdings acquires 6.04% stake in Packages Limited from Enso AB
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.