Punjab govt scraps subsidised Ramazan bazaars, shifts to direct cash aid for eligible families

The Punjab government has allocated Rs30 billion to provide direct financial assistance to eligible families instead of setting up subsidised Ramazan bazaars or distributing ration packages this year.

Under the initiative, each selected household will receive Rs10,000 at their doorstep.

Registration for the scheme began on February 1 and will continue until February 15, with only pre-registered families eligible for the assistance.

The financial aid will be disbursed through the Bank of Punjab, with Pakistan Post handling home delivery of payments.

Beneficiaries must verify their identity using their national ID card and biometric authentication before accessing the funds.