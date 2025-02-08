PTBA urges FBR to establish fully functional tax office in Gwadar

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to set up a fully operational tax office in Gwadar, citing the city’s growing economic importance and the need for improved tax compliance mechanisms.

Fazal Faraz, a leading sales tax expert, confirmed that PTBA representatives discussed the matter with FBR Chairman during a meeting at the FBR Headquarters. The demand follows a recent tax awareness seminar held in Gwadar, where PTBA provisionally established the Makran Tax Bar to cover Gwadar, Turbat, and surrounding areas.

Currently, Gwadar only has an FBR facilitation center, which PTBA argues is insufficient to meet the increasing compliance and procedural requirements of businesses operating in the region. Given Gwadar’s strategic role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), its expanding trade activities, and the operational Gwadar Port, the absence of a fully equipped tax office is seen as a major gap in the region’s financial infrastructure.

A dedicated tax office would enhance revenue collection by streamlining tax processes, ensuring compliance from businesses, and reducing revenue leakages. It would also provide businesses with direct support, making it easier for them to adhere to tax regulations, ultimately encouraging more investment in the area. Additionally, PTBA maintains that an FBR presence in Gwadar would improve transparency by facilitating better monitoring and auditing of business activities.

To address the immediate gap, PTBA has proposed an interim solution where FBR officials from the regional tax office in Hub could conduct hearings via video link or visit Gwadar on a rotational basis. This would prevent local taxpayers from having to undertake a six-hour road journey for tax-related proceedings.

PTBA further urged FBR to establish a Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Gwadar in the long term, aligning with the government’s broader vision of economic expansion and regional development. The association expressed confidence that FBR would take swift action to support businesses in Gwadar and ensure efficient tax administration in one of Pakistan’s most critical economic hubs.