Ahsan Iqbal credits political sacrifices for saving Pakistan from default

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, on Saturday credited political sacrifices and tireless efforts for saving Pakistan from default.

Addressing a special ceremony in Islamabad on the “Day of Development and Progress,” he emphasized that the nation’s survival from a financial crisis was achieved through the dedication and cooperation of political leaders.

Iqbal highlighted the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” programme, which aims to transform the country into a prosperous nation by 2047. As part of this initiative, he revealed plans to send 200,000 youth to China annually for training in information technology, helping to equip the next generation with critical skills.

He also discussed the government’s focus on revitalizing the agriculture sector, with 1,000 agriculture researchers scheduled to travel to China next month for specialized training to spearhead a green revolution in Pakistan.

Further, Iqbal outlined ongoing efforts to enhance the energy sector’s efficiency and sustainability, with a strong focus on transitioning to green energy solutions.

The Minister also set ambitious targets for Pakistan’s export sector, aiming to reach $100 billion in exports in the shortest possible time, signaling a push toward boosting economic growth.