Dumpers restricted to nighttime entry in Karachi under new policy

The Sindh government has announced a ban on the entry of dumpers into Karachi during the daytime, with access restricted to between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

This decision aims to reduce road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and enhance traffic flow in the city.

In line with the directive of Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah convened an emergency meeting with key officials, including the Inspector General of Sindh Police, Commissioner Karachi, and heads of the Transport and Traffic Departments, to address traffic-related issues.

The meeting resulted in a plan to verify all large vehicles and their drivers physically, ensuring compliance with safety regulations. Additionally, all vehicles operating in Karachi are required to obtain a QR Code-certified certificate from the Transport Department.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been instructed to shift its operations to nighttime within three months. The Chief Secretary also mandated a safety inspection of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s water tankers within a month.

In response to rising accidents involving motorcyclists, which make up 65% of the city’s vehicles, the government plans to introduce a Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) across the province. The implementation of this system will be expedited by the Transport Department.

To further improve safety, traffic fines will be increased fourfold, and reckless drivers will face FIRs in addition to fines. An extensive media campaign on traffic regulations will also be launched.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the importance of reviving and strengthening the Traffic Engineering Bureau to develop long-term solutions to Karachi’s traffic challenges, improve infrastructure, and enforce regulations more effectively.