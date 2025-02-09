Sign inSubscribe
Federation of university staff announces participation in 10th February protest

The protest addresses concerns over pension reductions and the suspension of leave encashment for university staff

By Monitoring Desk

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has announced its decision to join the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) for a major protest in Islamabad on 10th February 2025, opposing what they describe as anti-employee policies of the current government.

FAPUASA Central President Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi expressed strong opposition to several government measures, including the removal of a 25% tax rebate for teachers and researchers, changes in the appointment criteria for vice-chancellors in Sindh, and interference with the autonomy of universities. The protest also addresses concerns over pension reductions and the suspension of leave encashment for university staff.

Magsi criticized the government for imposing policies that, in his view, undermine the education sector and harm university staff who are already working under challenging conditions with limited resources. He highlighted that teachers, who play a crucial role in shaping the intellectual future of the country, are now being deprived of essential benefits and rights that were once guaranteed.

