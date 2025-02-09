ISLAMABAD: In line with this commitment, a three member International Monetary Fund (IMF) scoping mission is visiting Pakistan to undertake the Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), finance ministry said. Pakistani cuisine recipes : In line with this commitment, a three member International Monetary Fund (IMF) scoping mission is visiting Pakistan to undertake the Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), finance ministry said.

The focus of the mission will be to examine the severity of corruption vulnerabilities across six core state functions, the ministry said in a press statement issued here Sunday aimed at adding clarity to reports circulating in the media regarding the visit.

These include fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, financial sector oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and AML-CFT.

The mission will mainly engage with organizations like Finance Division, Federal Board of Revenue, State Bank of Pakistan, Auditor General of Pakistan, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan and Ministry of Law & Justice.

The GCDA report will recommend actions for addressing corruption vulnerabilities and strengthening integrity & governance, which will assist the government in bringing about reforms for promoting transparency, strengthening institutional capacities and achieving inclusive & sustainable economic growth. “The Government of Pakistan appreciates the technical support of IMF in this regard,” the press release added. It said, the IMF has long provided advice and technical assistance that has helped to foster good governance, such as promoting public sector transparency and accountability. Traditionally the IMF’s main focus has been on encouraging countries to correct macroeconomic imbalances, reduce inflation, and undertake key trade, exchange, and other market reforms needed to improve efficiency and support sustained economic growth.