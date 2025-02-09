Inflation slows to 2.4% in January, but healthcare costs remain high

Inflation in Pakistan eased to 2.4% in January, marking its lowest rate in over nine years, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Despite this positive trend in overall inflation, healthcare costs continued to rise sharply, placing added financial pressure on consumers.

The PBS report revealed that medical test fees surged by 5.36% in January compared to December, compounding an already steep 15.16% year-on-year increase. General practitioner and specialist clinic fees also increased by 4.28%, while dental services saw a monthly rise of 2.22%, leading to a significant 26.16% hike compared to the same period last year.

Hospital charges rose by 0.36% in January alone, while medicine prices saw a 0.52% monthly increase, amounting to a 17.48% rise over the past year. Overall, healthcare expenditures climbed by 1.27% in January, further burdening households already struggling with rising living costs.

Analysts warn that while inflation has slowed, the persistent rise in healthcare costs is taking a toll on the physical and mental well-being of the financially strained public. In Pakistan, many people, especially children and the elderly, are forced to forgo essential medical care due to the inaccessibility of basic healthcare services, driven by poverty and high medical costs.

The slowdown in inflation was primarily attributed to favorable base effects and the stability of food and energy prices. However, despite this, the ground reality remains challenging for consumers who continue to grapple with the escalating costs of essential services, particularly healthcare.