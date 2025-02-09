Jam Kamal Khan leads trade talks in Jeddah to boost Pakistan-Saudi relations

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan engaged in a series of high-level meetings in Jeddah, focusing on enhancing trade and investment partnerships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The discussions took place during the first-ever “Made in Pakistan” exhibition, which centered on business collaborations, investment opportunities, and the potential for Saudi brands to enter the Pakistani market.

In a meeting with prominent Saudi businessmen, the Minister extended an invitation for them to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, highlighting key sectors such as energy, agriculture, IT, healthcare, infrastructure, and consumer goods. He also shared that Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia had grown by 22%, reaching $700 million, and assured the investors of a business-friendly environment that includes tax exemptions, investor protection laws, and access to a consumer market of 240 million people.

Saudi business leaders showed strong interest in collaborating with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in the construction materials, textiles, and food industries. Several proposals were discussed, and the Minister invited them to visit Pakistan and participate in upcoming trade exhibitions like TEXPO, Food-AG, and the Healthcare & Mineral Show.

The meetings also covered Pakistan’s recent ease-of-doing-business reforms, including the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the National Compliance Centre, both aimed at streamlining trade regulations and enhancing export standards.

A key highlight of the visit was Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with Rami Abu Ghazala, owner of the popular Saudi fast-food chain Albaik. During the meeting, Albaik confirmed that it was expanding into Pakistan, with the process in its final stages following the signing of an MOU.

The first Albaik branches are expected to open soon, creating new job opportunities and further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Minister Kamal Khan commended the contributions of Pakistani workers at businesses like Albaik and welcomed the brand’s entry into Pakistan, seeing it as an opportunity to boost the country’s fast-food industry and consumer market.

Additionally, the Minister met with Pakistani investors and business leaders based in Jeddah, recognizing their decades of contributions to Saudi Arabia’s economic landscape. He also noted that 1.7 million Pakistanis traveled to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants, and emphasized the importance of remittances, with $7.4 billion sent from Saudi Arabia last fiscal year.

Minister Kamal Khan also highlighted the recently established Pakistan Investor Forum in Jeddah, which is playing a crucial role in guiding new market entrants and fostering business collaborations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He encouraged Pakistani investors to take advantage of the country’s Revised Visa Policy, which allows GCC citizens to enter Pakistan visa-free for up to 90 days, facilitating easier business travel.

The Commerce Minister’s engagements in Jeddah have reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with Saudi Arabia. With growing Saudi interest in Pakistani industries, increasing trade volumes, and new business partnerships, the Pakistan-Saudi economic corridor is set to expand, offering exciting opportunities for both nations.