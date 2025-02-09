Pakistan and France strengthen ties with focus on aviation sector

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, led a high-level visit to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters, signaling the potential for enhanced cooperation in aviation infrastructure and technology.

Ambassador Galey, alongside Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky, met with PAA Director General, Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, to explore opportunities for collaboration in Pakistan’s evolving aviation sector.

The delegation was briefed on PAA’s strategic direction following its recent separation from the Civil Aviation Authority. Key topics discussed included the implementation of advanced e-gate systems, Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP AR) approaches for airports in Pakistan’s northern regions, and plans for outsourcing airport operations to improve service standards.

The discussions also covered the upcoming operationalization of the New Gwadar International Airport. Ambassador Galey reiterated France’s commitment to supporting the development of Pakistan’s aviation sector and praised PAA’s modernization initiatives.

AVM Zeeshan Saeed emphasized the potential for French aviation companies to participate in Pakistan’s airport infrastructure projects, highlighting the importance of international partnerships for future growth. The meeting concluded with a traditional exchange of souvenirs, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations in the aviation industry.