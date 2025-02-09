Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Punjab govt develops agricultural transformation plan for Potohar region

Total cultivable land in Rawalpindi Division exceeds 2.5 million acres, with over 1.5 million acres dedicated to wheat cultivation this year, says Secretary Agriculture

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government is working on a comprehensive transformation plan aimed at enhancing agricultural development in the Potohar region.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, outlined the plan during a special meeting at the Commissioner Office in Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on the current state of wheat and other crops, considering the ongoing weather conditions. Key participants included Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Muhammad Amir Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi Nabeel Sindhu, along with Deputy Commissioners from Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Murree, who joined the discussion via video link.

Secretary Agriculture Sahoo emphasized that the plan would involve public representatives and stakeholders for its development. He highlighted that the total cultivable land in Rawalpindi Division exceeds 2.5 million acres, with over 1.5 million acres dedicated to wheat cultivation this year.

He noted that, apart from a small portion, the wheat crop’s condition in the division is satisfactory.

